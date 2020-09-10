Anthoxanthins Market World Analysis And Forecast Research Report – 2017 – 2025

Anthoxanthins is a kind of flavonoid pigment found in plants. It is a water-soluble pigment available in a range of colors ranging from colorless or white to creamy or yellow. The color range depends upon the acidity and alkalinity of anthoxanthins; white color resembles acid medium whereas yellow color resembles alkaline medium. As anthoxanthins adhere antioxidant property, therefore, it is necessary for nutrition and is used in food additives. It contributes white or cream color of cauliflowers, white potatoes, turnips, and onions. These vegetables contain anthoxanthins which change its color to brown-gray color when cooked in an enclosed pan for an extended time. Anthoxanthins occur naturally in vegetables, fruits, beverages including wine, tea, fungi, plant hormone controller and others. They are antioxidants and hinder the occurrence of many diseases.

Anthoxanthins Market: Market Dynamics and Restraints

The enormous demand for junk or functional food due to change in lifestyle that in led in the potential growth of disorders or illness such as high cholesterol and obesity. Therefore, increasing alertness regarding health issues among the young generations is majorly driving the anthoxanthins market globally. Rising disposable income and easiness in functional foods availability is projected to impact the growth of anthoxanthins market in upcoming years undoubtedly. Similarly, different anthoxanthins applications in food and beverage industry as well as in nutraceuticals industry support the growth of anthoxanthins market worldwide. Nonetheless, the untouched market of anthoxanthins in the emerging countries is expected to offer ample opportunities for anthoxanthins market in the near future.

Although demand and necessity of anthoxanthins in the market are seen significantly, the high price of the anthoxanthins products is hindering anthoxanthins market growth to a certain extent.

Anthoxanthins Market: Market Segmentation

The global anthoxanthins market is segmented based on its form, types, and applications.

Based on its applications, anthoxanthins market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed Additives

Nutraceuticals

Anthoxanthins Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, the global anthoxanthins market has been categorized into seven key regions including North and Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. The anthoxanthins market is globally expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Among the regions mentioned above, North America is the largest market for anthoxanthins; this is because of the increase in the number of obese and depression suffering patients rate rising in the countries such as UCS, Canada, Mexico. Due to the hectic lifestyle of these regions as mentioned above; people who are suffering from many disorders and to cure those diseases, the consumption of antioxidant supplement are increasing which is making use of anthoxanthins. The market is closely followed by Western and Eastern Europe making them second leading region for this market, and because of this, the European population are suffering from health complexity issues owing to growing aging population and high blood cholesterol level. Developing countries such as China, India along with Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia makes Asia Pacific excluding Japan the third leading market; this is because of the increasing expenditure capacity of the maximum population of the functional and junk food. Due to increasing spending capacity of the maximum population of these countries in functional food is rising concern for a health issue, this contributes to the growth of the market of flavonoid which directly grows the market of anthoxanthins. The Middle East and Africa and Japan are predicted to propel the growth of anthoxanthins market in upcoming years.

Anthoxanthins Market Players

Some of the players in global anthoxanthins market include Kemin Industries, Indofine Chemical Company Inc, Foodchem International Corporation, Toroma Organics Ltd, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Aquapharm Bio-Discovery Limited, EXTRA SYNTHE SE, International Flavors and Fragrances, China Technology Development Group Corporation, International Flavors and Fragrances, Meherrin Agricultural & Chemical Company, Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Cayman Chemical Company, SV Agrofood, Changsha Organic Herb Inc, Pharmachem Laboratories Inc, and Zealong among others major players in the market.

