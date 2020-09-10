Triacetin Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2017 – 2025

Triacetin is a chemical compound, also known as glycerine triacetate. The IUPAC name of triacetin is 2,3-diacetyloxypropyl acetate. It can be prepared in laboratory and naturally it occurs in cod-liver oil i.e. in fishes etc. Triacetin is also approved as GRAS i.e. Generally Recognized As Safe by the Food and Drug Association (FDA).

MARKET DYNAMICS

Triacetin has increasing demand because of its versatile properties and various advantages such as its compatibility with natural and synthetic rubber, triacetin can dissolve many organic substances into it, triacetin can solidify cellulose fibres of acety, triacetin has resistance for light, triacetin can plasticize cellulose-based paints. Triacetin has hazardous impact when exposed to eyes and skin. Triacetin’s inhalation and ingestion is also injurious to vital organs of the body.

Other hazards from any substance or product containing Triacetin is that it easily catches fire and is explosive in nature. The development of biodiesel is an opportunity for triacetin manufacturing companies; as triacetin is one of the major components for preparation of biodiesel.

With constant increase in global warming and harmful emissions from vehicles, number of respiratory disorders are increasing in humans. Triacetin is one of the major component of drugs and medicines used to treat and fight such disorders.

There is a rising demand for triacetin manufactured from non GMO i.e. Genetically Modified Organism products, thereby making triacetin safer for food, beverages, packaging, pharmaceutical and many other applications.

SEGMENTATION OVERVIEW:

On the basis of application

Food Industry: Triacetin is used as a leavening agent to promote fermentation in baked foods. Another use of triacetin is as an emulsifier to promote emulsification in dairy products. Triacetin is also used as a plasticizer in bubble gums or chewing gums. It is also used as a food additive in hard candy.

Beverage industry: Triacetin is used as a flavor enhancer to enhance flavors as an emulsifier to promote emulsification.

Pharmaceuticals: Triacetin is used largely used to as an anti-fungal agent to inhibit fungal infections. It is also used as a plasticizer to plastify capsules and coat tablets. Catalysis of various chemical reactions.

Cosmetics: Triacetin is used as a humectant to maintain moisture in the cosmetics. It is used as a plsticizer in nail colors to plastify them. Also used for preparing fragrances for perfumes and deodorants. It is also used as a luminant in hair dyes and colors.

Textile industry: Synthesis of chemicals like Optical Brightening Agents (OBAs), Flourescent Brightening Agents (FBAs) or Flourscent Whitening Agents (FWAs) which are further used in preparation of-

Fabric whiteners

Fiber whiteners

Textile whiteners

Metals and mining: Triacetin is used as a core sand binder in the metal-foundry. It is also used in processing of metals after they are extracted from their ores.

Packaging: Triacetin is used for manufacture of adhesives.

Triacetin is used in various other industries as well. For example as a binder in cigarette filters to plastify and solidify. Triacetin is also used as a gelatinizng agent in explosives.

On the basis of chemical type:

Triacetin is used as an emulsifier, plasticizer, humectant, solvent, leavening agent, stabilizaer agent, binding agent etc. based on its different chemical properties.

Few of the market players are as follows:

Anhui Hongyang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jinlong Technolgy Group Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Innojade International Co. Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Emery Oleochemicals

Polynt Composites

Lanxess Energizing Chemistry

Rubexco Chemical Imports

Henkel AG & Co

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Multichem Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

