Cumene Hydroperoxide Market Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands 2017 – 2025

Cumene Hydroperoxide Market: Introduction

Cumene Hydroperoxide is a peroxol that is cumene in which the alpha-hydrogen is replaced by a hydroperoxy group. Cumene Hydroperoxide is a comparatively stable organic peroxide. Cumene Hydroperoxide upon decomposition gives acetophenone, cumyl alcohol and methylstyrene. Pure Cumene Hydroperoxide can be stored at room temperature. However, the risk of an explosion and uncontrolled reaction is high.

Cumene Hydroperoxide is a slightly pale yellow liquid with an irritating odor. It is denser than water. It is also soluble in acetone, alcohol, hydrocarbons, esters and chlorinated hydrocarbons. Cumene Hydroperoxide is toxic if inhaled or absorbed on skin and is explosive in nature. It has high thermal sensitivity and is widely used in the production of Phenol and Acetone from benzene — propane is used as an intermediate in the Cumene process.

Cumene Hydroperoxide is manufactured through the oxidation of Cumene at an elevated temperature and pressure in the presence of an aqueous Sodium Carbonate catalyst.

Cumene Hydroperoxide is used as a reagent for manufacturing organic peroxides, as a polymerization inhibitor and as a strong free radical source because Cumene Hydroperoxide contains more than 8.5% active oxygen. Cumene Hydroperoxide is a strong oxidizing agent which makes it a valuable specialty intermediate in epoxy resin and plastic industries.

Cumene Hydroperoxide finds its application in the preparation of polystyrene nanocapsules. It also acts as a radical polymerization initiator, particularly for acrylonitrile–butadiene–styrene. Cumene Hydroperoxide is also used as an epoxidation reagent for fatty acid esters and allylic alcohols.

Cumene Hydroperoxide Market: Market Dynamics

The demand for phenol is increasing across the globe due to an increase in the use of products which are manufactured from the derivates of phenol, such as Bisphenol-A. It is slated that an increase in the consumption of phenol, which are mainly produced by the decomposition of Cumene Hydroperoxide, in turn, will gear up the consumption of Cumene Hydroperoxide during the forecasted period.

Due to an increase in demand for alternative energy sources, an increase in demand for epoxy resins (produced from derivatives of Bisphenol-A, which in turn, is produced by the decomposition of Cumene Hydroperoxide products, i.e phenol and acetone) from power generators and wind turbines (where epoxy resins are used widely in rotor blade composites) is anticipated. This, in turn, will affect the Cumene Hydroperoxide market positively.

It is expected that with an increase in demand for adhesives, sealant chemicals and coatings for various applications, the consumption of Cumene Hydroperoxide will also increase, thereby leading to the growth of the Cumene Hydroperoxide market.

However, the toxic and explosive nature of Cumene Hydroperoxide might hamper its usage in various applications, thereby hindering the growth of the Cumene Hydroperoxide market.

Cumene Hydroperoxide Market: Market Segmentation

The Cumene Hydroperoxide Market can be segmented on the basis of application into:

Epoxy resin curing Epoxy Coatings Lmainates Resins

Organic Synthesis Polymerization Inhibitor Peroxide Production Oxidizing Agent



Cumene Hydroperoxide Market: Regional Outlook

It is anticipated that in North America, especially in the United States, most of the Phenol produced comes from Cumene Hydroperoxide. This will fuel the Cumene Hydroperoxide market in the region over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate as China has emerged as the largest producer and consumer of phenol, thereby driving the Cumene Hydroperoxide market during the forecast period.

Developing countries such as India and China are anticipated to witness significant growth in the Cumene Hydroperoxide market as the demand for plastic-based products is increasing, which in turn, is leading to accelerated consumption of Cumene Hydroperoxide as it is used an oxidizing agent in the plastic industry. Also, phenol is used to make plastics, thereby fueling the growth of Cumene Hydroperoxide market in the region.

In Europe, the Cumene Hydroperoxide Market will grow at a stable rate due to environmental regulations and strict government policies.

Cumene Hydroperoxide Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Cumene Hydroperoxide market incude:

Monomer-Polymer & Dajac Labs

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Weifang Richem International Ltd,

Finetech Industry Limited

Suzhou Yacoo Chemical Reagent Corporation

