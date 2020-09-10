GPS Tracking Device Market Growth Analysis and Opportunity Assessment Forecast To 2027 – CalAmp, Laird Connectivity, Meitrack Group, Orbocomm, Queclink Wireless Solutions

GPS tracking devices are used to find real-time location-based accurate information of a vehicle, or other types of assets. GPS tracking devices detect the person or vehicle that uses the GPS to track its specific location. The location information is stored and transmitted to others, which are connected via the internet using cellular, radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit. It comprises a GPS module to receive the GPS signal. Deployment of the GPS tracking device helps to monitor and track commercial vehicles such as buses, trucks, heavy commercial vehicles, and construction vehicles.

What is the Dynamics of GPS Tracking Device Market?

The growth of commercial vehicles is driving the global GPS tracking device market. Nevertheless, the impact of nonstandard products might hinder the growth of the global GPS tracking device market. Furthermore, advancement in the software is anticipated to create opportunities for the GPS tracking device market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of GPS Tracking Device Market?

The “Global GPS Tracking Device Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global GPS tracking device market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment type, industry, and geography. The global GPS tracking device market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPS tracking device market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global GPS tracking device market is segmented on the type, deployment type, and industry. On the basis of type, the GPS tracking device market is segmented into standalone tracker, OBD device, and advance tracker. On the basis of deployment type, the GPS tracking device market is segmented commercial vehicle, cargo and container, and others. On the basis of industry, the GPS tracking device market is segmented into transportation and logistics, metals and mining, construction, government, education, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of GPS Tracking Device Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global GPS tracking device market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The GPS tracking device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

