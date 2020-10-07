Global Asphalt Pavers Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Asphalt Pavers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Asphalt Pavers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Asphalt Pavers is a piece of construction equipment used to lay asphalt on roads, bridges, parking lots and other such places. It lays the asphalt flat and provides minor compaction before it is compacted by a roller.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Asphalt Pavers industry, there was short supply in the market from the past few years, more and more companies are entering into Asphalt Pavers industry, the current demand for Paver product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Asphalt Pavers products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Asphalt Pavers’s price is lower than past years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Asphalt Pavers Market

The global Asphalt Pavers market size is projected to reach US$ 1865.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1887.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of -0.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Asphalt Pavers Scope and Segment

Asphalt Pavers market is segmented by Paving Width, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Asphalt Pavers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Paving Width and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Volvo

CAT

Roadtec

SANY

VOGELE

TEREX

LEEBOY

ATLAS COPCO

CMI

BOMAG

XCMG

Zoomlion

Asphalt Pavers Breakdown Data by Paving Width

Small-sized Paving Width

Medium-sized Paving Width

Large-sized Paving Width

Asphalt Pavers Breakdown Data by Application

Highway

Urban road

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Asphalt Pavers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Asphalt Pavers market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Paving Width, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Asphalt Pavers Market Share Analysis

