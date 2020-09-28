Polyethylene Glycol Market Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application 2016 – 2026

Polyethylene glycol (PEG): Introduction

Polyethylene glycol (PEG) is one of the most frequently used non-ionic polymers in polymer-based drug delivery and other bioactivities. Since polyethylene glycol has high aqueous solubility, it is considered for pro-drug conjugation. This appreciative status and use of PEGlycation technology in biotechnological and pharmaceutical applications has led to many progressive steps in the medical field. The existent scientific literature testifies for the various applications of polymers derived from polyethylene glycol (PEGs). The collective experience surrounding this material and relief provided by governing authorities around the world regarding its usage will lead to its increased usage in many medical device applications and drugs, which in turn will expand the market for polyethylene glycol in research and development areas. Better opportunities are predicted for the polyethylene glycol market in a range of applications such as diagnostics areas and drug development, drug delivery, cell culture models, tissue regeneration and wound healing over forecast period.

Other significant characteristics of polyethylene glycol such as wear resistance and non-toxicity and solubility has benefited the polyethylene glycol market in case of various applications such as chemical intermediates, textiles, agriculture, ceramics, wood treatment, household products and others.

Polyethylene Glycol: Drivers and Restraints

Increased manufacturing of eye drops and laxatives coupled with the growth of pharmaceutical industry has increased the use of polyethylene glycol as a solvent which will drive the growth for polyethylene glycol market in future. Rising demand for water-based coatings and paints for application in automotive and construction industries has also increased the demand for polyethylene glycol as it has low volatile organic combustion (VOC). This will also affect the market positively. Also, since households and the construction industry are crucial consumers of ceramic tiles, any progress made in these sectors will expand the polyethylene glycol market over the coming decade.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12541

Increasing demand for skincare and cosmetic products will also cause the polyethylene glycol market to grow. Some of the new experiments being done in the field of research & development such as the development of polyethylene glycol hydrogels which are used as adhesives for wound healing, wound closure, regenerative medicine tool with dopamine, tissue models and cell cultures will lead to opportunities for the polyethylene glycol market.

However, the presence of alternatives, for instance monoethylene glycol (MEG) and various other glycol ethers in the market, will pose a credible risk to the polyethylene glycol market and negatively impact its future. The stringent environmental protocols related to the manufacturing of personal care and pharmaceutical products may also impede the market growth for polyethylene glycol.

Polyethylene Glycol: Segmentation

Based on the form, the Polyethylene glycol market can be segmented into the following:

Opaque liquid (less than 700 molecular weight)

White waxy solid (700-900 molecular weight)

Flakes/ Powder (more than 900 molecular weight)

Based on application, the Polyethylene glycol market can be segmented into:

Medical Colonoscopy Barium enema preparation

Building construction and automotive industry Ceramic tiles Coatings paints

Pharmaceutical Tablets Ointment

Industrial Solvent Lubricant Solubility agent



Polyethylene Glycol: Region wise Outlook

Based on geography, the Polyethylene glycol market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle-East Asia and Africa. Among these, the Asia-Pacific is expected to become the largest market for polyethylene glycol. This will happen mostly due to the presence of large-scale automotive and pharmaceutical firms. In emerging economies such as India, Brazil and China, expenditure over pharmaceutical products has exhibited a rise, thus affecting the polyethylene glycol market positively. Growing production in automotive industry and the growth in the construction sector is also expected to boost the polyethylene glycol market mostly in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. Dominance of U.S.A. in the pharmaceutical industry will also affect the polyethylene glycol market in North America positively. Promotion of biopolymer industries by European Commission would result in new market opportunities for chemical manufacturers which are dedicated to developing bio-based polyethylene glycol.

Key Players

The Dow Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

Oxiteno

SABIC

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

NORCHEM

India Glycols Limited

Croda

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Download table of contents with figures & tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12541

ABOUT US:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

CONTACT:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway

7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007, United States,

USA – Canada Toll Free: 800-961-0353