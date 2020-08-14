Impact of Covid-19 on Electric Insulator Market 2020-2025

Overview Of Electric Insulator Industry 2020-2025:

An insulator is an electrical component which is used to provide insulation between two conductors. It can also be used to provide mechanical support in its area of application. Along with this, the insulator also resists electrical stress, and environmental stress which may arise due to weather changes. Electric insulators thus form a vital and integral component of the power T&D infrastructure. Moreover, any major electric component utilizes insulators in order to shield itself from voltage overloads that can damage sensitive instruments. Insulators have been in use since the 17th century and were initially used in the telegraph industry. On the basis of the material of construction, insulators can be categorized into ceramic, glass, and composite insulators. Initially, glass insulators were used but were soon replaced in many applications by ceramic insulators. However, the developments within the last half century have boosted the usage of composite insulators which offer better protection against contaminants such as water. Apart from this, electric insulators are widely being used by end-users that include utility, industries, and other auxiliary use such as in traction equipment.

To meet the growing demand for energy particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, there is a need for increasing the power transmission & distribution (T&D) infrastructure as well. This is evident as the global expenditure on T&D is increasing every year. The growing demand for electricity is seen in both the developing regions as well as the developed regions. The evolution of smart grid is further boosting the need for the up-gradation of the existing T&D infrastructure. European energy markets have already started transitioning towards the smart grid technology with large investments being made in France and U.K. With the continued increase in the electricity T&D expenditure in the near future, the electric insulators market is growing.

Electric Insulator Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , ABB Ltd. , Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd. , Alstom , Siemens AG , Toshiba , Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) , Hubbell Incorporated , Lapp Insulators , Maclean-Fogg , Seves Group

The global Electric Insulator market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Ceramic Insulators

Glass Insulators

Composite Insulators

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

Cables & transmission lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus bars

Surge protection devices

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

