SMART ELECTRIC METER MARKET INCREASING DEMAND WITH KEY PLAYERS | HOLLEY TECHNOLOGY UK LTD.; OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; SENSUS; ABB; TRILLIANT HOLDINGS INC.; KAMSTRUP AND E.ON UK PLC. AMONG OTHERS

Global smart electric meter market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Rapid demand for smart metering solutions amid growing prevalence of government policies for the development of smart cities and infrastructure; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of investments undertaken for the development of smart cities and smart grids in various regions globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing focus on reducing the costs of energy consumption is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Better focus on accurate and transparent billing systems improving the revenues generated by the energy providers; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of investments required for the integration and manufacturing of these meters is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Smart cities and smart grids are at a very niche stage, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Concerns regarding the negative health impact of these meters due to their wireless signals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Details of few key market players are given hereAclara Technologies LLC; Iskraemeco d.d.; Microchip Technology Inc.; wasion group; Schneider Electric; Siemens; LINYANG Energy; Genus; Networked Energy Services; Holley Technology UK Ltd.; OSAKI ELECTRIC CO., LTD.; Sensus; ABB; Trilliant Holdings Inc.; Kamstrup and E.ON UK plc. among others.

Global Smart Electric Meter Market By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), Communication Technology Type (Power Line Communication, Radio Frequency, Cellular), End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government)

Part 01: Smart Electric Meter Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Smart Electric Meter Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Smart Electric Meter Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Smart Electric Meter Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Smart Electric Meter Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Smart Electric Meter Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Smart Electric Meter Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Electric Meter by Countries

