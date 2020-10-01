Neck and Shoulder Massager Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Neck and Shoulder Massager Market Overview

Massages have been in practice for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Today, there are more than 80 different massage therapy styles with differing levels of movements, pressure and techniques. All of them are concerned with rubbing, pressing or manipulating muscles or soft tissue with fingers, hands, forearms, elbows, or even feet. According to the American Massage Therapy Association, one in four adults has had a massage at least once in the previous year. While one could go to a professional masseuse or a wellness spa for treatment, wouldn’t it be far more convenient to simply purchase a massager from the neck and shoulder massager market

We usually tend to store the maximum amount of tension in our upper bodies. Carrying heavy luggage or grocery bags, for example, can cause intense shoulder and neck pain both during and after the lifting. An electric neck or shoulder massager is perfect to relieve stress or any muscle or joint ache. It improves blood circulation to eliminate headaches caused because of stiff and tight muscles. There are many different options available in the neck and shoulder massager market catering to every size and budget requirement so one is simply spoilt for choice!

Neck and Shoulder Massager Market Drivers

Neck and shoulder pain are very common symptoms experienced by people across the world. Studies estimate that up to 85% of the population will experience some kind of shoulder or neck pain during their lives. It is distracting, bothersome and quite difficult to get rid of occasionally. There are many reasons to buy a device from the neck and shoulder massager market. The most common sources of pain are muscle, tendon and ligament strain. Poor posture or physical injury are common conditions that may cause soft tissue damage. Pain could also be from whiplash or neck strain due to sleeping in an incorrect manner.

The second driver of the neck and shoulder massager market is the falling prices. A good quality neck and shoulder massager can start from $25 and go all the way up to $300 and even beyond that. A typical massage from a professional masseuse will easily cost as much. Thus, it makes sense for customers to purchase their own massager. The rapid expansion of e-commerce networks and mobile Internet connectivity has also made the process of buying much simpler. People can order their massager from the comfort of their own homes, increasing the size of the overall neck and shoulder massager market.

Factors to consider in the neck and shoulder massager market

While purchasing a device from the neck and shoulder massager market, one must consider the following points –

Massage techniques – Some massagers are equipped with shiatsu settings, while others include beating and kneading massage techniques. Customers can opt for either of these two options based on which is more suitable for their neck or shoulder condition.

Heat therapy – A few electric neck and shoulder massagers have heat therapy facilities built in. People frequently afflicted with stiff or sore muscles would be advised to consider one of these models.

Design & functionality – Neck and shoulder massagers are available in a large number of styles and variants. Some can be wrapped around the neck while others can be in the shape of a pillow. Manual massagers could even be crane shaped and they usually have pressure point knobs.

Neck and Shoulder Massager Market Key Market Players

Some of the key market players in the neck and shoulder massager market are Brookstone, Gideon, LiBa, PurePulse, Zyllion, Nekteck, HoMedics, Naturalico, and Bruntmor.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

