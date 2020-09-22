Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2020 Research and Developments CogniFit, Cogstate, LearningRx, MedAvante-ProPhase

Growing demand for brain training from the next-generation population, an increase in the aging population, and continuous technological advancements in the healthcare industry are the major factor driving the cognitive assessment and training market growth. However, stringent government regulations and negative publicity about brain training efficiency is the key hindering factor for the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing the use of advanced cognitive assessment and training tools coupled with the growing awareness about brain fitness is expected to drive the cognitive assessment and training market growth.

Leading Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Players:

BrainCheck, Inc., BrainHQ (Posit Science), Cambridge Cognition Ltd, CogniFit, Cogstate Ltd., LearningRx, MedAvante-ProPhase, Inc (WCG), Pearson Education, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, VeraSci

Cognitive assessment and training is a technique of assessing the level of intelligence or IQ, verbal and non-verbal skills, perceptual abilities, and among other parameters. After the cognitive assessment, the analysis is useful for various functions such as early detection of dementia among peoples, cognitive training of individuals, sports management, and others. Rising demand for the cognitive assessment to detect neurological disorders is fueling the growth of the cognitive assessment and training market.

The “Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cognitive assessment and training industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview Cognitive assessment and training market with detailed market segmentation by component, assessment type, application, end-user, and geography. The global cognitive assessment and training market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cognitive assessment and training market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cognitive assessment and training market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cognitive assessment and training market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cognitive assessment and training market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

