Electric Vehicle Battery Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2025 – Panasonic, AESC, BYD, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Samsung

The global electric vehicle battery market has registered a significant growth corresponding to the increase in public charging infrastructure. The Electric Vehicle Charging Association reported more than 50,000 charge points (public and private) in operation in the U.S. in 2017, up from 45,000 the year before. The increasing growth rate of charging infrastructure across the globe offers growth opportunities for the EV battery market.

Major Key Players of the Electric Vehicle Battery Market are:

Panasonic, AESC, BYD, Mitsubishi, LG Chem, Samsung, Wanxiang, Beijing Pride Power, Tianneng, and SB LiMotive.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register substantial growth owing to government incentives encouraging usage of battery powered vehicles and an increase in concerns associated with energy security in the region. The high cost of electric vehicle batteries serves as the major restraint to the market growth. However, a surge in demand of these batteries in emerging economies, such as China and development of new enhanced battery recycling processes are factors expected to provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

The global electric vehicle battery market is segmented based on vehicle propulsion type, battery type, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of vehicle propulsion, the market is divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). The market is categorized based on battery type into Lead-acid, Nickel metal Hydride, or Lithium-ion. The vehicle type segments are passenger car and commercial vehicle. The various regions for the market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major Types of Electric Vehicle Battery Market covered are:

Lead Acid Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Lithium ion Battery

Major Applications of Electric Vehicle Battery Market covered are:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two Wheeler

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Vehicle Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Vehicle Battery market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Vehicle Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Vehicle Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size

2.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Vehicle Battery Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Vehicle Battery Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Vehicle Battery Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Electric Vehicle Battery industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

