Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Outlook, Current Strategies: Legrand, Philips, Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Emerson Electric Co

Electric plugs and sockets market was valued at $9,971.60 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $15,530.20 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2024. Electric plugs and sockets are used for establishing protected electric connections in machines and equipment, which work on different frequencies and voltages. They are designed as a system to meet standards for safety and reliability. The global electric plugs and sockets market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in the industrialization across various developed and developing nations.

Major Key Players of the Electric Plugs and Sockets Market are:

Legrand, Philips, Schneider Electric SE, ABB, Emerson Electric Co, Wenzhou Chmag Electrical, Mennekes Elecktrotechnik Gmbh, Scame Group, Amphenol Corporation, and Eaton Corp.

The Asia-Pacific electric plugs and sockets market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rapid technological advancements and increase in dependency on electrical & electronics products by the growing population in the region.

The global electric plugs and sockets market is segmented into type, power rate, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into two-pins, three-pins, four-pins, and five-pins. Based on power rate, it is categorized as high power, medium power, and low power. By end user, it is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America and Middle East (LAMEA).

Major Types of Electric Plugs and Sockets Market covered are:

Two-Pin

Three-Pin

Four-Pin, and Five-Pin

Major Applications of Electric Plugs and Sockets Market covered are:

Residential

Commercial, and Industrial

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Electric Plugs and Sockets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Electric Plugs and Sockets market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Electric Plugs and Sockets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Electric Plugs and Sockets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Size

2.2 Electric Plugs and Sockets Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Electric Plugs and Sockets Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Plugs and Sockets Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Plugs and Sockets Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Sales by Product

4.2 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Revenue by Product

4.3 Electric Plugs and Sockets Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Electric Plugs and Sockets industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

