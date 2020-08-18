Incredible Growth of Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market 2020 Growing with Major Eminent Key Player – Tianshui Huatian, Unisem, Ultratech

Latest Research Report: Semiconductor Packaging Equipment industry

Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market report is to provide accurate and strategic analysis of the Profile Projectors industry. The report closely examines each segment and its sub-segment futures before looking at the 360-degree view of the market mentioned above. Market forecasts will provide deep insight into industry parameters by accessing growth, consumption, upcoming market trends and various price fluctuations.

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

Semiconductor packaging is carried out to provide extra protection to wafers or substrates. The package casing is made up of materials such as metal, plastic, glass, or ceramic and contains one or more semiconductor electronic components.

Accounting for more than 55% of the total market shares, the die-level packaging equipment segment dominated the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for application processors, basebands, and SoCs, which are integrated into mobile and consumer electronic devices. Though the market shares of this segment will decline due to the use of advanced technologies, this segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

According to this market study, the OSATs will account for more than 58% of the total market shares and will also dominate the semiconductor packaging equipment market throughout the predicted period. The migration of a number of semiconductor manufacturers to the fabless model is identified to be the major factor for the growth of the market segment. Additionally, the development of new technologies such as FOWLP, 2.5D, and TSV has also increased the outsourcing of back-end processes, which will also fuel the growth of this market segment.

Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market competition by top manufacturers as follow: , Applied Materials, ASM Pacific Technology, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tokyo Electron Limited, Tokyo Seimitsu, ChipMos, Greatek, Hua Hong, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, Lingsen Precision, Nepes, Tianshui Huatian, Unisem, Ultratech

Global Semiconductor Packaging Equipment Market research reports growth rates and market value based on market dynamics, growth factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest innovations in the industry, opportunities and trends. In addition to SWOT analysis by key suppliers, the report contains a comprehensive market analysis and major player’s landscape.

The Type Coverage in the Market are:

Die-Level Packaging Equipment

Wafer-Level Packaging Equipment

Market Segment by Applications, covers:

IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers)

OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Companies)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

