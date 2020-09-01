Laminated Steel Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2016 – 2026

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

Laminated steel is a steel made up of layers of different types of steel, rather than using a single alloy of steel, It is used for making sword, knife or any other kind of tool. Previously it was necessary to laminate the steel due to the production method of steel of smelting iron. Laminated steel offers an average properties of steel, also it restricts the high carbon steel in the areas that needs to be kept away from carbon. Laminated steel blades are used for some specialized applications, were there is a need of different properties of steel at various points of blades that can be met by using different alloys combination. Since, it was difficult to manufacture high carbon steel, so different alloys of steel were laminated only at the parts were it was needed and served the purpose. Nowadays, a thin layer of high carbon steel is laminated in between two softer steel blades, or even a soft steel core is laminated around high carbon steel. The Japanese Katana is a blade having 5 different sections of hardness of soft and hard part with the use of laminated steel of different alloys over it. The global laminated steel market is anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR in the forecast period.

Global Laminated Steel Market: Drivers and Restrains

The ever increasing steel market and the need for various layers of steels over alloys of steel for the applications like consumer goods, beverage cans etc is expected to bolster the global laminated steel market in forecast period. The growing construction sector, electrical and electronics industry, and machinery sector are the factors contributing to the growth of global laminated steel market. Also the rising demand of household appliances like knife, and motors, transformers and other such consumer goods are anticipated to drive the global laminated steel market in further future.

However, the complex process involved in making the layers of different steels over any alloy of steel is a major challenge in the use of laminated steel and can hamper the growth of global laminated steel market. Also the cost involved in this process is quite high compared to that of traditional use of high carbon steel which can further slowdown the growth of global laminated steel market.

Global Laminated Steel Market: Segmentation

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global laminated steel market can be segmented as follows:

Oxygen

Electric

On the basis of applications, the global laminated steel market can be segmented as follows:

Motors

Generators

Transformer

Beverage cans

Knifes

Sword

On the basis of end-use industry, the global laminated steel market can be segmented as follows:

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Global Laminated Steel Market – Region Wise Outlook

The global laminated steel market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the leader in the global laminated steel market owing to its ever growing construction industry and also the use of laminated steel in various utensils. China and India are the leading countries in Asia Pacific to witness a significant growth in global laminated steel market. Asia Pacific is followed by North America in terms of laminated steel consumption due to its high beverage cans production for various applications and also booming construction sector. Europe is another major contributors in the global laminated steel market due to the surge in its automobiles market and other industrial machineries growing sector. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are growing at a modest rate in the global laminated steel market and is expected to witness a huge growth in further future.

Global Laminated Steel Market – Key Players

Some of the major players in the global laminated steel market are as follows

Lee Valley Tools Ltd. and Veritas Tools Inc

Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd.

phpBB Limited

Burt Foster Handmade Knives

Morakniv AB

Tempel Steel

Lien Chy Laminated Metal Co., Ltd

Steel Mark Enterprise Ltd.

Tianjin Wanrunte Steel Structure Co. Ltd

The Sun Lock Company Ltd

